Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.780-$6.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.310-$7.410 EPS.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $3.65 on Thursday, hitting $181.90. 2,031,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

