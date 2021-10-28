Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.310-$7.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.890 EPS.

Shares of CCI traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.90. 2,031,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,451. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.81. The company has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

