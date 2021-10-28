Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$7.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.47. Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.500-$7.550 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Truist started coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.80.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.66. 42,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

