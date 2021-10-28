Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.500-$7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.50-$7.55 EPS.

NYSE CCK traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.23. 35,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,776. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.80.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

