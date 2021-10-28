CSM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

