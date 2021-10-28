CSM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 671 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 982.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 159.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 27.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $330.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.17.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

