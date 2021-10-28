CSM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $92.74 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.