CSM Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $250.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.