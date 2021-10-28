CSM Advisors LLC Invests $411,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Amundi bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after buying an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.28.

Shares of MRK opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $206.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

