CSM Advisors LLC Invests $756,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $756,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $918,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $38,246,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 202.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,342,000 after purchasing an additional 688,501 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of FITB opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,612 shares of company stock worth $753,665. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

