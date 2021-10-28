CSM Advisors LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of SHOO opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

