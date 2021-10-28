CSM Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 80.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 43.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

HD stock opened at $372.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $392.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

