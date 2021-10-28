CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.02. 14,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,885. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $321.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $58.11.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTO. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CTO Realty Growth stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.