CubeSmart (CUBE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts expect CubeSmart to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

