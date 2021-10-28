Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $18 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $17,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $52.74. 232,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,100,188. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of -124.95 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,566,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,725,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,407,721 shares of company stock worth $234,605,837 over the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

