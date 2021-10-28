Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $410.49. 22,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,175. The firm has a market cap of $138.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

