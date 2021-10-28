Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 40,284 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,284 shares during the period. Ball accounts for about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ball worth $24,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ball by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 110.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after buying an additional 432,389 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $16,321,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLL traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.63. 6,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,125. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

