Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Shares of CFR traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.51. 499,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

