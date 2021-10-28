CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.79 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post $20.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $21.94 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $8.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $71.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.70 million to $71.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $121.84 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $131.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CURI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth $116,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 747,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,929. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.51.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

