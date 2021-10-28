Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

CWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.11.

CWK stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,843,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at $771,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 17.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

