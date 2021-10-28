CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,122. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,051.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $83.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

