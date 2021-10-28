DA Davidson Comments on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.88. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $85.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,785,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

