Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a 570.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.