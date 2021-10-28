DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DallasNews stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.66. DallasNews has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DALN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter worth about $4,708,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter worth about $2,013,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter worth about $1,918,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter worth about $1,800,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter worth about $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

