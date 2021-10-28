Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTL stock opened at $60.74 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $282,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,408 shares of company stock worth $6,329,426. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

