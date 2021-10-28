Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,922 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $122.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average is $129.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

