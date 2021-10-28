Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $305,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 17,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.86.

NSC opened at $289.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

