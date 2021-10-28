Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $241,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,011,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,874,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,832,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $368,899,000 after acquiring an additional 655,524 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI opened at $195.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $126.80 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

