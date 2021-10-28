Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $273,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

