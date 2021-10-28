Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

WST opened at $421.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $438.01 and a 200 day moving average of $380.19. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

