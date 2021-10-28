DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-$9.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.18. DaVita also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.10. 1,117,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,592. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.26. DaVita has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.