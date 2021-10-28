Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.150-$15.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.01 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

DECK stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $380.35. 720,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,531. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.00. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $240.86 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $445.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

