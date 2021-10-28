Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,707 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 5.5% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,622. The firm has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $221.73 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

