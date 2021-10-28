DeHive Market Cap Achieves $887,245.49 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $887,245.49 and approximately $518,725.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00070089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00094648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,369.14 or 0.99671802 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,163.70 or 0.06762409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002538 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.