Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend payment by 28.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 73.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $49.07 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.91.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. The firm had revenue of $168.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.05 million. Analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

