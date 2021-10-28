Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on DLVHF. HSBC lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DLVHF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.63. 41,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.34. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.