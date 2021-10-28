Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 488,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 102,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 571.0% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 33,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,862,000 after buying an additional 738,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $108.39 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

