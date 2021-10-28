Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,774 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DM stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

