Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 3,464 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 22.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.8% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 211,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 103.4% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 203,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 149.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $146.34. The firm has a market cap of $531.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.64.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

