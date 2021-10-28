Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 31.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 33.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of MSBI opened at $25.58 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $572.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

