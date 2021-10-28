Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Solid Biosciences worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $23,276,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,412,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,695 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 24.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,304 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 15.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 9,202,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLDB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

SLDB stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.