Deutsche Bank AG Buys 8,250 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Zynex worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynex by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zynex by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zynex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zynex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. Research analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

