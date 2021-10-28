Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 229.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Forte Biosciences were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth $185,000. 61.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Forte Biosciences news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of Forte Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.75. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $43.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

