Deutsche Bank AG Has $324,000 Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 138,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 182,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 276,111 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.