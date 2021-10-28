Deutsche Bank AG Has $336,000 Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $13,448,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,538,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,632,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 47,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE HCI opened at $128.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $139.32.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

