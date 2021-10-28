Deutsche Bank AG Has $357,000 Stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 135.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 91.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 497,040 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at $1,935,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at $1,713,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 66.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 667,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 267,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

In other PAVmed news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. bought 571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $5.64 on Thursday. PAVmed Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $478.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

