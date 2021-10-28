Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,204 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 28,346 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.72.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. Citigroup started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

