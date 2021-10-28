Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,849 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 124,812 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 215,888 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

TCS stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $528.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

