Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,314 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 40.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 636.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOV shares. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MOV opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $90,146.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,378 shares of company stock valued at $560,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

