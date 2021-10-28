Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $420.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.32.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLA stock opened at $340.57 on Thursday. KLA has a 12-month low of $190.21 and a 12-month high of $374.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.77 and its 200-day moving average is $327.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in KLA by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $13,020,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.